Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $15.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s previous close.
ACCD has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $13.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $937.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29. Accolade has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accolade by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC grew its holdings in Accolade by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Accolade by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
