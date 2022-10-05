Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,007 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,315 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $9,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 135,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,760,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $5,617,000. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CM. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Desjardins cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.57. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 24.18%. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.649 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 46.17%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

