Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Gap Down to $20.66

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.66, but opened at $20.00. Cannae shares last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 593 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CNNE. Stephens boosted their price objective on Cannae from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cannae from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cannae

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $174.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 104.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Cannae by 32.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 1.7% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,751,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,500,000 after acquiring an additional 115,820 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cannae by 12.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 63,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Cannae during the first quarter worth $359,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Cannae by 14.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cannae

(Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.