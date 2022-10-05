Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the August 31st total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.4 days.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ENDTF opened at C$9.09 on Wednesday. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$8.75 and a 12 month high of C$11.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.39.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0767 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.34%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -176.73%.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

