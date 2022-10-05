Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,804 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,804 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 774.6% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 740.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 18.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.50. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $99.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($1.98). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.05%. The business had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.73.

Peloton Interactive Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.