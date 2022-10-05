Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 138 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,804,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 12.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 177,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,074,000 after buying an additional 19,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,497. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VEEV stock opened at $172.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.12. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $152.04 and a one year high of $327.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.05.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

