Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 202 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $129.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $121.57 and a 12-month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

