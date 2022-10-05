Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.7% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 36,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 25.0% in the first quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 59,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 481,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.96. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $23.16.

