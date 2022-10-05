Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $65.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.66. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.