Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,327,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,533,000 after acquiring an additional 531,409 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 22.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,967,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,063,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after buying an additional 247,815 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 33.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,339,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,047,000 after buying an additional 2,818,076 shares during the period. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UEC stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.00 and a beta of 2.10.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UEC. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Uranium Energy from $7.10 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

