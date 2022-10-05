Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $390,000 Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,404 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 26.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CAH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $69.82 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.08.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.