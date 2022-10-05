Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $397,000 Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 178,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 55,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 135,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares during the period.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PEY opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.06.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

