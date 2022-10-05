Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after buying an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 103.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,191,000 after buying an additional 588,717 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,019,000 after buying an additional 489,972 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,888,000 after buying an additional 487,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OHI opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.93. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.80%.

OHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.11.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

