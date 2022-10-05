Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 435 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AGG stock opened at $97.17 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.38 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.18.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

