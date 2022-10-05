Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,653,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,852 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,160,000 after purchasing an additional 779,457 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,839,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,639,000 after purchasing an additional 364,087 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,524,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,519,000 after purchasing an additional 712,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.85.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $236.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.34%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,241 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

