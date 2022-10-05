Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,423 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,659 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of F opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

