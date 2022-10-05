Cappasity Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (CAPP)

Cappasity (CAPP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $287,838.00 and approximately $147,084.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cappasity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cappasity has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cappasity

Cappasity’s genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cappasity is cappasity.com/tech.

Cappasity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology.To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

