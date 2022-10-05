CardWallet (CW) One Day Volume Hits $29,696.00

CardWallet (CW) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One CardWallet coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. CardWallet has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $29,696.00 worth of CardWallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CardWallet has traded up 28.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CardWallet Profile

CardWallet launched on July 30th, 2021. CardWallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for CardWallet is cardwallet.fi. CardWallet’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CardWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “CardWallet is a gateway to the universe of Cardano native assets that incorporates a DEX, a DAO, staking benefits and so much more. All that within the grasp of users' fingers, on virtually any Android or iOS device.”

