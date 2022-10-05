CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Down 4.7%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) was down 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 397,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMAX shares. Truist Financial started coverage on CareMax in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on CareMax to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CareMax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $628.38 million, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 2.28.

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $172.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.11 million. CareMax had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. Research analysts anticipate that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of CareMax by 134.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 169,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 96,948 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CareMax by 76.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 22,025 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CareMax by 282.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 964,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 711,941 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

