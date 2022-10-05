Carillonium finance (CAROM) Trading 92% Lower This Week

Carillonium finance (CAROM) traded down 96.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Carillonium finance has a total market capitalization of $8,611.83 and $106,812.00 worth of Carillonium finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carillonium finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Carillonium finance has traded down 92% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010677 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Carillonium finance Coin Profile
Carillonium finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Carillonium finance’s official Twitter account is @carillonium.
Buying and Selling Carillonium finance
