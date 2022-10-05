Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 183.51% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.
Carnival Co. & Trading Up 13.3 %
Shares of CCL opened at $7.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $26.01.
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
