Carry (CRE) Price Reaches $0.0042 on Major Exchanges

Carry (CRE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, Carry has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a market capitalization of $41.58 million and $1.34 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Carry alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Carry

Carry was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Carry

According to CryptoCompare, “Carry is a protocol that powers the next generation of apps for offline retail. At its heart is an incentive mechanism that drives consumers to Carry merchant stores. The whole system is geared toward enabling consumers, merchants and advertisers alike. The Carry Protocol offers:- Crypto-enabled payment terminals for offline businesses. (10,000+ terminals in place tracking $2 Billion in real spending offline, thanks to Carry’s key partner company, Spoqa.);- Branded tokens for offline brands and shops—the “loyalty points” of the future;- A wallet API for payments that enables consumers to manage their own privacy and optionally monetize their transaction data;- A targeted advertising system based on the opt-in transaction data blockchain.The CRE token is the main token of Carry Protocol. Its various uses can be summarized as follows:-Stake to execute Smart Contract;-Reward in exchange for advertisement;-Means of payment.The official Carry ticker is “CRE” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.