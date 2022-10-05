Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.34

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.34 and last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 38537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVNA. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Carvana to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average is $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Carvana by 270.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Carvana by 29.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 182.2% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 157.2% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

