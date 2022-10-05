Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $1,103,021,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

NYSE:CAT opened at $179.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.94. The company has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

