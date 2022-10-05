Catge coin (CATGE) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $63,169.82

Catge coin (CATGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, Catge coin has traded down 86.1% against the dollar. One Catge coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Catge coin has a total market cap of $63,169.82 and approximately $159,899.00 worth of Catge coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010615 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Catge coin Profile
Catge coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,530,318,374,692 coins. The Reddit community for Catge coin is https://reddit.com/r/catgearmy. Catge coin’s official Twitter account is @catgecoinoff and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Catge coin
Receive News & Updates for Catge coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catge coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.