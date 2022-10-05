Ccore One Day Volume Reaches $22.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CCO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Ccore has a market cap of $5,640.44 and approximately $22.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. One Ccore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ccore Profile

Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ccore

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

