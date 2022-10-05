CELEBPLUS (CELEB) Price Reaches $0.0208 on Major Exchanges

CELEBPLUS (CELEB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One CELEBPLUS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. CELEBPLUS has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of CELEBPLUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CELEBPLUS has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CELEBPLUS

CELEBPLUS’s genesis date was June 24th, 2020. CELEBPLUS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,833,332 coins. The official website for CELEBPLUS is celpl.io.

Buying and Selling CELEBPLUS

According to CryptoCompare, “Celeb Plus aims at a decentralized platform that enables reasonable consensus on rewards by directly connecting the members of the ecosystem, brands and celebs, through the blockchain technology and maximizes the efficiency to allow for reasonable spending of advertising expenses by recording activity data on the blocks and measuring contributions of each actor based on the credible data.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CELEBPLUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CELEBPLUS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CELEBPLUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

