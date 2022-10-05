Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLRB opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.38. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLRB. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 940,456 shares in the last quarter.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

