Celo Hits Market Cap of $775.00 Million (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00003856 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Celo has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $775.00 million and $14.11 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celo Profile

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg. Celo’s official website is celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

