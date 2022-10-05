Centene (NYSE:CNC) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Barclays

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNC. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.85.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Centene stock opened at $80.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.35 and a 200 day moving average of $86.06. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,680 shares of company stock worth $1,335,454. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centene in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 112.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 145.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.