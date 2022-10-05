CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

CNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $29.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

