Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) CFO Sells $16,280.00 in Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) CFO Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $16,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $375.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 15.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNTA. Morgan Stanley downgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centessa Pharmaceuticals (CNTA)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.