Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) CFO Sells $16,280.00 in Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) CFO Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $16,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $375.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 15.48.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNTA. Morgan Stanley downgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTA. OUP Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the first quarter. OUP Management Co. LLC now owns 2,937,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,350,000 after buying an additional 595,724 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,314,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 432,019 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.9% in the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 669,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 430,059 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 832,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 216,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 3,683.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 173,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.