Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) General Counsel Sells $15,160.75 in Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) General Counsel Iqbal J. Hussain sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $15,160.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 159,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,249.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $375.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.67. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 15.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OUP Management Co. LLC raised its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. OUP Management Co. LLC now owns 2,937,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,350,000 after buying an additional 595,724 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 669,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 430,059 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 882,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after buying an additional 81,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNTA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

