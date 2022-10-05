Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Short Interest Update

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the August 31st total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.1 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CNTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of CNTA opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $375.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.11.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 12,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $49,094.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 774,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,055.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,630 shares of company stock worth $319,896. Company insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNTA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,314,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 432,019 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 832,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 216,029 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $272,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

