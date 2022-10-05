Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 106 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $141.99 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.86 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $251.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.80.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

