Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 106 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Stock Performance
ABBV opened at $141.99 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.86 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $251.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.80.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbbVie (ABBV)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.