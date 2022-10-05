Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CENTA. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $35.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.60. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $33.69 and a 1-year high of $52.04.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $275,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,183.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,573,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $275,774.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at about $560,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 20.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

