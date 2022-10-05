Centrifuge Price Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001452 BTC on major exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $17.34 million and $500,498.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Centrifuge is https://reddit.com/r/Centrifuge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge token (CFG) is a crypto-economic primitive and a native token that utilizes a nominated-Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm to stake validators and provide incentives for Centrifuge adoption. CFG empowers holders to guide the development of Centrifuge through on-chain governance.”

