Cere Network Price Reaches $0.0063 on Exchanges (CERE)

Cere Network (CERE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Cere Network has a market capitalization of $16.86 million and approximately $745,425.00 worth of Cere Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cere Network has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Cere Network token can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cere Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003232 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00144376 BTC.

Cere Network Token Profile

Cere Network’s launch date was April 26th, 2021. Cere Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,732,048 tokens. Cere Network’s official website is www.cere.network. Cere Network’s official message board is medium.com/@cere_network. Cere Network’s official Twitter account is @cerenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cere Network is https://reddit.com/r/cerenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cere Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cere Network (CERE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cere Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,585,541,573.79 in circulation. The last known price of Cere Network is 0.00630375 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,039,309.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cere.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cere Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cere Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cere Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cere Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cere Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.