Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Short Interest Up 11.2% in September

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,260,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the August 31st total of 8,330,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.
Ceridian HCM Stock Up 6.0 %
Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $60.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -119.06 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.62.
Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.40 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. Equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDAY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
