Chain (XCN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.50 Billion

Chain (XCN) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0698 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and approximately $21.36 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chain has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chain alerts:

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00144376 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $357.41 or 0.01775265 BTC.

Chain Token Profile

Chain was first traded on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chain’s official website is chain.com. Chain’s official message board is blog.chain.com.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain (XCN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Chain has a current supply of 53,470,523,779 with 21,472,783,889 in circulation. The last known price of Chain is 0.07239827 USD and is down -3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $11,338,384.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://chain.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.