Chainge Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $14.34 Million (CHNG)

Chainge (CHNG) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last week, Chainge has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Chainge has a total market capitalization of $14.34 million and approximately $358,153.00 worth of Chainge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0452 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00085356 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00063695 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00018286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00029785 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007688 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Chainge Profile

CHNG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2020. Chainge’s total supply is 570,761,920 coins and its circulating supply is 317,614,824 coins. Chainge’s official Twitter account is @FinanceChainge.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainge is a Defi app that aims to empower people from all corners of the world to become their own digital bank. With Change automated financial services, users will have control over their wealth while enjoying freedom. In addition to the AMM Spot, DEX users will discover the potential behind The Future DEX and the Option DEX. Telegram | Medium “

