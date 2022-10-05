Channels (CAN) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Channels (CAN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Channels has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. One Channels coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Channels has a market cap of $79,600.83 and approximately $76,746.00 worth of Channels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Channels Coin Profile

Channels’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,491,264 coins. Channels’ official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Channels

According to CryptoCompare, “Channels is the first decentralized lending protocol on Heco. CAN is the token of Channels platform; the whole circulation is 10,000,000 tokens.”

