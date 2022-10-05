Charged Particles Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.12 Million (IONX)

Charged Particles (IONX) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Charged Particles has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $57,244.00 worth of Charged Particles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Charged Particles has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Charged Particles coin can now be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Charged Particles

Charged Particles was first traded on May 30th, 2021. Charged Particles’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Charged Particles’ official Twitter account is @DefiNft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Charged Particles is charged.fi. The Reddit community for Charged Particles is https://reddit.com/r/ChargedParticles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Charged Particles Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Charged Particles are Interest-bearing Non-Fungible Tokens (DeFi NFTs). A “Particle” is ANY Non-Fungible Token that, via the Charged Particles Protocol, is minted with an interest-bearing token (e.g. aDAI) to accrue interest over time, giving the token a “Charge.””

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Charged Particles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Charged Particles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Charged Particles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

