Charles J. Jones Sells 2,000 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles J. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.02, for a total transaction of 10,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,827,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Backblaze Stock Performance

Shares of Backblaze stock opened at 5.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is 6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59. Backblaze, Inc. has a 12 month low of 4.81 and a 12 month high of 36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.39 by 0.02. The business had revenue of 20.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 20.31 million. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Backblaze

About Backblaze

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Backblaze by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,150,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after buying an additional 124,001 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Backblaze by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 556,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 164,783 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Backblaze by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 301,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Backblaze by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

