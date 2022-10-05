ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $714,329.21 and approximately $6,901.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004940 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $153.97 or 0.00764712 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000790 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

