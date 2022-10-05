Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) Financial Survey

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) and Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chegg has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Chegg shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Chegg shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillful Craftsman Education Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Chegg 0 11 3 0 2.21

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and Chegg, as provided by MarketBeat.

Chegg has a consensus price target of $29.17, suggesting a potential upside of 33.30%. Given Chegg’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chegg is more favorable than Skillful Craftsman Education Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and Chegg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillful Craftsman Education Technology N/A N/A N/A Chegg 5.69% 7.93% 2.84%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and Chegg’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillful Craftsman Education Technology $23.05 million 0.67 -$1.40 million N/A N/A Chegg $776.27 million 3.56 -$1.46 million $0.30 72.93

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chegg.

Summary

Chegg beats Skillful Craftsman Education Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education. It operates three education platforms, including the Lifelong Education Public Service Platform that offers approximately 200 courses; Vocational Training platform, which provides 642 courses covering mechanics, electronics, auto repair, and construction subjects; and Virtual Simulation Experimental Training platform that offers 12 experimental programs. The company also offers technology services, including software development and maintenance, hardware installation, and testing and related consulting and training services; and cloud services for private companies, academic institutions, and government agencies. In addition, it provides financial education services through financial investment educational platform, which offers global securities market, basic securities knowledge, fundamental analysis, and technical analysis courses; and flexible employment service by providing recruitment outsourcing services for employer's permanent staff hires. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuxi, the People's Republic of China.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc. operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which helps students master challenging concepts on their own; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various Chegg Services product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math Solver services, which creates an integrated platform of connected academic support services; Busuu, an online language learning solution that offers a comprehensive solution through a combination of self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and the ability to learn and practice with members of the Busuu language learning community; and Thinkful, a skills-based learning platform that offers professional courses along with networking, interviewing, and career services. The company also provides other services, such as Chegg Life, Chegg Prep, and Chegg Internships; provides personal and professional development skills training; and rents and sells print textbooks and eTextbooks. Chegg, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

