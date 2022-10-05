CherrySwap 1-Day Volume Hits $648,930.00 (CHE)

CherrySwap (CHE) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One CherrySwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CherrySwap has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CherrySwap has a market cap of $5.88 million and $648,930.00 worth of CherrySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CherrySwap Coin Profile

CherrySwap launched on March 6th, 2021. CherrySwap’s total supply is 289,306,755 coins. CherrySwap’s official Twitter account is @CacheToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. CherrySwap’s official website is www.cherryswap.net/#/swap.

CherrySwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CherrySwap is the automatic market-making protocol based on OKExChain(OEC). It adopts the mechanism of Automatic Market Maker (AMM) and aims to achieve self-driven liquidity creation with diversified functions such as liquidity mining, IFO, NFT, lottery, and DAO, so as to provide participants with the maximum value bonus.”

