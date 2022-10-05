Chicken (KFC) Price Down 4.9% This Week

Chicken (KFC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Chicken coin can currently be purchased for $12.18 or 0.00061286 BTC on major exchanges. Chicken has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $13,891.00 worth of Chicken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chicken has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chicken alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Chicken

Chicken’s launch date was September 21st, 2020. Chicken’s total supply is 203,513 coins. The official website for Chicken is chickenswap.org/#. Chicken’s official Twitter account is @ChefGrandpa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chicken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChickenSwap claims to be completely distinguishable from the existing DEX’s on the market. While adopting the model of automatic market maker (AMM) and staking mining mechanism from Sushiswap , ChickenSwap is a more simplified, fair, secure, and profitable version of SUSHI that will launch in multiple phases to ensure sustainability.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chicken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chicken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chicken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chicken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chicken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.