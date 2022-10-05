China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHNR opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. China Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70.

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

