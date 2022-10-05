Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Holdings Boosted by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $1,536.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,627.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,477.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,895.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,826.44.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,603,167 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

